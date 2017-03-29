Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 14:31

Te Ritorito 2017: Towards whānau, hapū and iwi wellbeing

WhatTe Ritorito 2017 is a two-day forum on research, policies and programmes that support whānau, hapū and iwi wellbeing.

When3-4 April 2017

WherePipitea Marae, 55-59 Thorndon Quay, Wellington

Who The hui features an outstanding line-up of speakers including keynote addresses from Emeritus Professor Sir Mason Durie, Justice Joe Williams, Hon Dame Tariana Turia and Dr Tahu Kukutai. Hon Te Ururoa Flavell (Minister for Māori Development and Minister for Whānau Ora) will also be speaking at 2pm on Monday 3 April.

See the programme here (PDF, 288 kB).

About Te Ritorito 2017

The name of this inaugural gathering, Te Ritorito, refers to the centre of a flax bush being like an individual that flourishes as part of a collective - intergenerational growth for Māori occurs through whānau, hapū and iwi.

Te Puni Kōkiri and Superu have called upon a diverse group of top researchers, thought leaders, policy-makers and practitioners to consider how current research, policies and programmes support whānau, hapū and iwi wellbeing.

Te Ritorito will provide insights into the development of work in this ground-breaking area and highlight what challenges still lie ahead.