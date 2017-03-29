Help sought to find woman missing from Thames

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 15:20

Police are appealing for help to find Ann Lousie Bunning who has been reported missing from Thames in the Coromandel.

The 56-year-old was last seen on Monday 30 January, 2017, at the Te Puru Holiday Park where she had been staying.

Police are concerned for Mrs Bunning's safety and would like to hear from anyone who may know where she is, or her movements leading up to 30 January 2017.

If you have any information that can assist in locating Mrs Bunning (nee GIbbons) please contact Thames Police on 07 8679600 and quote file number 170214/9957.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.