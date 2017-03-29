National Archaeology Week event at MTG Hawke's Bay next Wed

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 15:21

Come along to MTG Century Theatre next Wednesday night for a fascinating discussion by local experts about different aspects of the subject.

National Archaeology Week, which runs from 1 to 7 April, is led by the New Zealand Archaeological Association. Consultant archaeologists, museums, heritage organisations and iwi are holding a variety of events throughout the country between these dates.

The Association believes promoting archaeological heritage increases public awareness and leads to greater appreciation and protection of the record of our past.

Ahuriri "re-discovered", recent excavations locally, the importance of archaeology to understanding the past and Omaio ki Tua, a hapu based training scheme that the University of Otago’s Archaeology department is running in Hawke’s Bay are just some of the topics that will be covered in Wednesday night’s discussion.

The NZAA’s site recording system, now an electronic inventory called ArchSite, originated in Hawke’s Bay and will be the focus of heritage specialist Elizabeth Pishief’s talk.

She will be joined on stage by Charles Ropitini, Stella August, Wikitoria Moore, Christine Barnett and Gaylynne Carter.

The event is being hosted by MTG Hawke’s Bay, the NZAA and the Hawke’s Bay branch of the Royal Society. It is supported by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

The Settlers Museum in Waipawa is also hosting an event on Saturday 8 April, beginning at the Country Club in Porangahau.

What: Discussions on Archaeology in Hawke’s Bay, part of National Archaeology Week

Where: MTG Century Theatre, Herschell Street, Napier

When: 7pm to 9pm Wednesday 5 April

Cost: Gold coin donation

Please direct all enquiries to elizabeth.pishief@heritageservices.nz