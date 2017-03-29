Appeal for info after pub burglary in Taupo

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 16:45

Police are seeking information about a burglary at Finn MacCuhals Irish Pub in Taupo on 25 February 2017.

Just after 5am, an offender entered the pub through a hole he made in the wall and stole between $2,000 and $3,000 of coins from the pokie machines.

After leaving the building, the offender walked along Tuwharetoa Street and crossed Tongariro Street into the south domain, towards the bowling club on Ferry Road.

It is believed the offender may then have got into a dark-coloured station wagon, which was last seen leaving Ferry Road and travelling south along Lake Terrace.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may recognise the man in the attached images.

We also ask that local businesses alert Police immediately if they have customers attempting to use large sums of coins to pay for purchases.

If you have any information that could assist Police with this investigation, please contact Taupo Police on (07) 378 6060.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.