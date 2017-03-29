Crash on Coronation Road, Papatoetoe

|
Police are currently in attendance and traffic is down to one lane at Coronation Road in Papatoetoe.
A car appears to have come around a bend , lost control and smashed into a power pole.
Traffic is down to one lane.
The male driver of the car has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Police Serious Crash Unit are in attendance.
