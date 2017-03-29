Powerball and Strike must be won this Saturday

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 20:45

There are millions of reasons to pick up a ticket for this Saturday’s draw, as $8.3 million in prizes Must Be Won this weekend.

Lotto NZ is making changes to Lotto, Powerball and Strike to make the games even better, with more Lotto winners and bigger Powerball prizes.

To welcome in these game improvements, Lotto NZ has announced a special Must Be Won draw for both Powerball and Strike on Saturday.

In a Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest Division with winners.

Meanwhile, a Lotto player from Levin will be celebrating tonight after $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Levin New World.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million and it Must Be Won.

Strike Four rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday, when it Must Be Won.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Levin New World should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.