Cure Kids $10 Queenstown Challenge kicks off today

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 07:45

More than 50 people have set off on a quest to travel from Auckland to Queenstown spending no more than $10.

The Cure Kids $10 Queenstown Challenge kicks off with 25 teams from all over New Zealand leaving Auckland on the epic three-day race which aims to raise funds and awareness for child health research.

Cure Kids CEO, Frances Benge, who is taking part in the event, said she is in awe of the amazing efforts of the teams taking part.

"It so incredibly heart-warming to be joining this enthusiastic bunch of people who share our vision of a world where all kids can enjoy a healthy childhood. We are humbled by their amazing fundraising efforts and can’t wait to get on the road."

Ms Benge said the funds raised would be used to fund research to improve health outcomes for children.

"Not only is the fundraising that these teams have undertaken inspiring, it plays a vital role in child health research - we rely on donations to be able to support critical research projects", said Ms Benge.

The event will see teams pull out all the stops to make their way down the more than 1600km, with the plan to arrive in Queenstown on the 1st of April.

Among participants this year are three Cure Kids ambassador families, including Team Korbs which includes Bailey Darwin whose brother Korbin, a Cure Kids ambassador, passed away two years ago following multiple organ failure associated with a congenital heart condition.

Bailey and Korbin’s mother, Jules said that the $10 Queenstown Challenge was a way of honouring Korbin’s memory and helping with the family’s grief.

"This is the 3rd year someone from our family has taken part in the challenge. It’s a really special experience for us because Korbin was such a huge fan of Cure Kids and we know he would be so proud that we are continuing to support this amazing cause", she said.

Jules said that this year was particularly emotional as Korbin and Bailey had planned to do the $10 Queenstown Challenge together this year. "It’s been really tough in the lead up to the event, especially for Bailey, as her and Korbin had been so excited about doing the Challenge together," said Mrs Darwin.

Bailey is doing the Challenge with her aunt, while Jules is volunteering as a sweep driver during the event. Previous years’ challenges have included things such as BMX riding in Taupo, an army boot camp in Waiouru and an off road Segway course in Hagley Park.