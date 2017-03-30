Serious crash at Raumati Beach

|
A pedestrian has now died after being hit by a vehicle in Raumati Beach just before 8am.
Emergency services performed CPR on the pedestrian, but unfortunately they have died at the scene on Matatua Road.
Diversions remain in place while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.
