100% humidity from south to north

Humidity levels are currently 99% or 100% in parts of Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and many places in between.
This explains fog, low cloud and dampness - also the frizz factor with hair for those who notice!
If you're not a fan of humidity, you may want to ignore WeatherWatch.co.nz's forecast for next week as the remnants of ex-cyclone Debbie come our way.
- WeatherWatch.co.nz
