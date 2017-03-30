No changes to Easter Sunday trading this year in Selwyn

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 09:05

The Shop Trading Hours Amendment Act 2016 allows local councils to adopt a policy allowing shops to trade on Easter Sunday within their area. The Act was passed on 29 August 2016.

Selwyn District Council plans to survey local residents in May as part of its annual resident’s survey to gather information on people’s views on whether Easter Sunday trading should be allowed. The Council also plans to seek comments from local businesses. This information would be used to consider whether a policy should be developed to apply from 2018 onwards. If a policy was adopted a second formal consultation process would be followed which would allow people to make submissions on the policy.

As a local policy is not currently in place on Easter Sunday trading for 2017, the existing law applies with no change from previous years. This allows only dairies, service stations, pharmacies, take away food sellers, restaurants, cafes, souvenir or duty free shops and garden centres to open on Easter Sunday.