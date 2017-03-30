Tauranga road blocked by truck and trailer crash

|
The road between Barkes Corner and Lakes Roundabout, Tauranga is closed following a truck and trailer crash this morning.
Nobody was injured in the crash but a crane will be on site for around the next hour to remove the truck and trailer unit.
Diversions are in place.
