Scheduled power outage for Whangamata

Next Wednesday (4 April 2017) Powerco needs to turn off the power supply in Whangamata so that their contractors can safely complete preventive maintenance work to improve the reliability of the line and prevent future serious faults and outages.

As a result power will be shut off to Whangamata and surrounding rural areas from 8:30am to 4:30pm with an estimated 6470 residents affected.

The Whangamata Medical Centre and schools in the area from Waihi town boundary north to Opoutere will be provided with generators.

Powerco have contacted mobile service providers, Chorus, Vodafone and 2degrees regarding the scheduled power outage to ensure services would continue throughout the outage.

During the scheduled power outage Powerco, in conjunction with Enterprise Whangamata, will host a ‘Power Out Party’ at Williamson Park from 1pm - 4pm, 4 April 2017.

The event encourages families to bring a picnic and enjoy the free afternoon of activities including, face painting, games, a sausage sizzle and bouncy castle.

Be prepared:

The planned power outage is a good time to think about how you should be prepared during an emergency. Here's a few suggestions:

Make sure your mobile phones are charged the night before.

Have plenty of food and water for the day.

Check your survival items and getaway kits such as torches, food and water.

Battery powered lighting is the safest and easiest and you should check all batteries every three months.

Check and replace food and water every twelve months. It is recommended that you stock a two-week supply of food and water for prolonged emergencies such as a pandemic for your household.

For further information on how to assemble and maintain emergency survival items see www.getthru.govt.nz.

If you’re in a susceptible part of Whangamata and you feel an earthquake that is either longer than a minute or strong enough to make it difficult to walk in a straight line, take your getaway kit and head to your planned safe zone.

We also remind you that you may need to take care of yourself at home for up to a week, so check out everything you need at www.happens.nz.