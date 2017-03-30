Draft annual plan out for feedback

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 10:14

Services and spending for the next financial year are on track, but the Dunedin City Council is still keen to hear residents’ thoughts and ideas.

Community feedback on the DCC’s 2017/18 Annual Plan opens today and the Council is encouraging people to share their views. The Annual Plan outlines the work and services the DCC will carry out in the coming year.

Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull says, "We’ve reviewed our budget for 2017/18 and we’ll be able to deliver the range and quality of services and projects we said we would, with just a few small differences and an overall rates rise of 3%."

The Council is taking a different approach to how it seeks feedback on what should be included in the 2017/18 Annual Plan. There will be no formal hearings, but there will still be plenty of ways for people to have their say. There are two new events where people can talk directly to Councillors - a community conversation with stakeholders and the public, and the chance to chat with Councillors over a cup of tea.

Mr Cull says, "We’d already signalled what we planned to do in our Long Term Plan (LTP) back in 2015 and not much has changed since then. We hope you will tell us about particular projects you’re interested in and things we can do better and we’ll consider these for the Annual Plan.

"We’ll also take your feedback into account as we work on the next LTP. This will look at the big issues facing us over the next decade."

The Council is planning to spend about $240 million in 2017/18 providing a wide range of its usual services and activities, such as water, waste and roading networks, parks, sportsgrounds, pools, libraries, building consents, and community support and grants.

Some of the key projects for the year include converting Jetty Street into a pedestrian area to make it safer and provide a quality outdoor recreation space, refurbishment of the Ross Creek Reservoir and starting the upgrade of street lights to LED lighting. The projects also include further Peninsula Connection work - a shared cycle/pedestrian path will be built and work includes seating, planting and rest areas.

An information document, and associated information such as fees and charges, is now available at www.dunedin.govt.nz/2017AP. People are encouraged to provide their feedback early and, if possible, use the online form.

Comments on the DCC Facebook page and tweets to @DnCityCouncil using #2017AP will also be considered as feedback.

More details about different ways to get in touch and events being held are on the website. Residents can give feedback on the plan until 5pm on Monday, 1 May.

The Council will adopt a final Annual Plan in June.