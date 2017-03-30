Robbery at Brickworks Bar, Christchurch

|
Police were called to the Brickworks Bar on Centaurus Road, Christchurch, around 9:45pm last night, to reports of a male armed with a firearm.
The male is reported to have threatened staff members inside and it's understood an amount of cash was taken.
There were no injuries.
The male has left the area on foot and Police continue to make inquiries to locate him.
