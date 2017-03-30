Central District Police make arrests for rural burglaries

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 11:32

Central District Police have arrested a number of people in relation to rural burglaries this week, and are continuing to reunite owners with their stolen property.

Police carried out search warrants at a three addresses in the last week, following several of rural burglaries in the Manawatu area..

As a result of these searches, a large amount of stolen property has been recovered and returned to its rightful owners.

The returned property includes a Cat excavator, a Subaru motor vehicle, two stolen trailers and five firearms.

Senior Sergeant Greg Hogan, Rural Response Manager for Whanganui, says he is pleased with the outcome of the search warrants.

"This is an excellent result.

We have not only reunited people with their property, we’re holding the appropriate people accountable."

"Five people have been arrested and are facing a range of charges, including burglary, firearms and drug related offences, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property."

"We have also located a very large torque wrench, and we want to return this to whoever owns it.

If anyone thinks this may be theirs, or they know someone who has recently had one stolen, we ask them to contact us,"

Police are continuing to make enquiries in relation to further outstanding stolen property, and would like to hear from anyone who has information in relation to the following items:

- Aquapro 1401 inflatable boat

- Husqvarna CTH1736 ride on mower

- Go kart (Photo attached)

- White 2004 Toyota Landcruiser flat deck motor vehicle

- Honda CRF150 dirt bike

In addition, Police are still seeking outstanding stolen chainsaws, welders and other power tools.

If anyone comes across someone trying to sell these items, they are advised to exercise caution and contact Police with any information they may have.

Any information can be provided to local Police, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.