'Better and brighter welcome' to Lower Hutt CBD

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 11:36

Replacing an old and outdated but prominent sign in the Lower Hutt CBD with a new vibrant artwork will take place in April.

As part of Council’s Making Places strategy the Raine and Horne advertising sign on the south side of the building at 4-12 Laings Rd will be replaced with something much more attractive.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace says, "It is time for the old sign, now more than 30 years old, to go and a more vibrant image to take its place. We are proud of the work we have planned in the Making Places strategy to liven up and develop the CBD and this is one part of it. Resene is assisting with advice and supplying the paint for free and the building owners have also been very supportive of our efforts to create this artwork."

Commuters and visitors to the central city travelling across Ewen Bridge and north along Queens Drive will soon see a multi-coloured geometric design that references the past and the present of this part of the CBD. It will be created by Wellington artist David Brown.

"Catchment" is the work’s title and details about it will be shown on a plaque that will be mounted on the side of the building. A great deal of planning has gone into preparing for the artwork, which is 9m from the ground and ensuring the artist has a safe place to work from.

Scaffolding will be constructed from within a neighbouring building and a mesh screen will surround the artist as he takes an expected two to three weeks to complete his work on an 18m long and 8m high canvas.

Brown is interested in how natural and human-made structures like fences, compartments, rooms, or rivers control the movement of humans and animals, and reflect or create power imbalances. He uses shapes and colours drawn from the environment around the artwork to explore this theme.

One of the main challenges in developing the mural, aside from its height and size, was finding an artwork that would work with the wall’s six prominent windows. Brown has made these windows a feature in his design.

Scaffolding began at the end of March and once cleaning and undercoating are completed the artist will begin work around Easter.