Community views carry wheeled bin proposals to next step

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 11:55

Wheeled bins and more recycling options for Hamilton are a step closer after a record number of submissions from local residents were considered by Hamilton City Council’s Growth and Infrastructure Committee this week.

The proposed service includes replacing the current black bag collection with separate wheeled bins for rubbish and recycling, while using the existing recycling crates for glass only. A separate food waste collection, using a smaller bin is also proposed.

At the meeting Councillors considered a report about the proposals and an analysis of around 2800 written submissions received during a two-month consultation period last year. Submissions showed overwhelming community support for the proposals in general, with around 84 per cent of respondents backing the improvements.

The Committee’s approval allows Council to seek formal Requests for Proposals from potential contractors, which Project Manager Emily Botje says is in important step in providing a new service to the city.

"This will allow staff to obtain information from companies able to provide the equipment and operational skills needed to deliver the new service.

"We know Hamiltonians are passionate about the city becoming a leader in waste minimisation, and we’ve already seen great support for the proposals to increase recycling options. Once we have more detailed information on potential contractors and other aspects of the Waste Review we can come back to Council for a final decision around commencing any new service," says Ms Botje.

A Waste Task Force to progress the Waste Review project has been established and will be chaired by Councillor Mark Bunting, working with Councillors Siggi Henry, Paula Southgate and Deputy Mayor Martin Gallagher along with Council staff and external experts.

The proposals are designed to lift Hamilton’s recycling rate from 29 per cent (by weight) to 50 per cent, which under current anticipated growth levels would mean diverting more than 100,000 tonnes of waste from landfill in the 10 years from 2019/20.

As part of any new service it is also proposed there would be assisted collections to help physically impaired or elderly residents and special services for intensive housing areas.