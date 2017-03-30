Creative new outdoor play space for Miramar Playcentre

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 12:14

Miramar Playcentre are celebrating the completion of construction work on their new outdoor play space on Saturday. The Playcentre will celebrate with a community BBQ from 12.30 this Saturday 1 April, following a morning working bee where Playcentre families will finish painting and start the planting phase. Planting is an essential element that will round off the major landscaping work and provide new sensory and nature play.

"It's great to finish off on a centre like Miramar that is really creative and completely transforms the area," said Rob Seymour, of Seymour Construction.

This milestone at Miramar Playcentre also marks the completion of all outdoor construction work at 19 Playcentres across the region by Seymour Construction, as part of a Wellington Playcentre Association major project upgrading the outdoor environments at all centres.

Wellington Playcentre Association is fundraising on Givealittle to ensure the final sensory and native planting can be completed at all Playcentres.

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/wellingtonplaycentres

The Wellington Playcentre Association provided funding for the outdoor play space designs and some of the installation work to be done at 19 centres. The final stage is to complete specified planting - however funding the final planting is a struggle for some of the parent-run Playcentres.

"The Playcentres who have been able to complete the planting specified - a core part of the design - they have really seen the benefits of sensory nature play on their sessions," observed Chris Montgomerie, Outdoor Upgrade Project Manager at Wellington Playcentre Association. "It would be great if we could see all our Playcentres complete their planting!"