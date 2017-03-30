A ground-breaking day for Westgate

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 12:31

Construction begins today on the new Westgate Multipurpose Community Facility, which is set to become the heart of Westgate’s metropolitan centre.

The occasion was marked this morning with a karakia from the local kaumÄtua and a sod-turning event - the first key step on the construction of the long-awaited, first multipurpose community facility in Auckland.

The facility will be an integrated library and community centre located in Te PÅ«manawa Square and will offer a safe and supportive community place where people can learn, create and connect.

This next generation facility is expected to be completed late 2018 and is set to become the core of Westgate’s urban, metropolitan centre. It will offer a range of services including library spaces, an interactive children’s area, and various digital and creative hubs.

Henderson-Massey Local Board Chair, Shane Henderson, says the multipurpose facility will help meet the needs of the community.

"This facility has been a long time coming, so I’m thrilled to see the ground breaking and blessing take place. It will be a part of a new generation of council facilities that are flexible and that provide a range of features, from a kitchen and community garden, to event and library spaces. Our board is grateful for the many people who have helped get this project underway," he says.

Waitakere Ward Councillor Linda Cooper says Westgate is a key area of development for Auckland.

"Westgate and the surrounding area are growing fast and it is forecast that by 2020 another 40,000 people will have moved to the northwest. To support this growth, we need to provide high-quality community and social facility infrastructure. Since the amalgamation of the council, our local libraries and community centres now serve a wider region and need to be future-proofed for accommodating extra growth in the area," she says.

Construction of the building will be carried out by Fletcher Construction Limited, who was awarded the contract of $26.9 million after a competitive tender process. The company was selected for its track record and high level of experience in constructing private and public buildings in New Zealand.