NZ set to become Insta-famous this weekend!

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 13:11

Some of New Zealand’s brightest social media stars are about to embark on an exciting new campaign to showcase the ‘best of the best’ places, faces and spaces that New Zealand has to offer.

Choice Hotels Asia-Pac’s 2017 ‘TravelGrammer’ competition will see ten hand-picked Instagrammers each sent to a different location within New Zealand for the weekend of 1-2 April. From there they will explore the region, highlighting their experiences via social media for the chance to be crowned the ‘Choice Hotels NZ TravelGrammer 2017’ winner and score a trip for two to Australia.

Each Instagrammer will be tasked with capturing and sharing their assigned region’s most exhilarating experiences, stunning landscapes and ‘Insta-worthy’ gastronomic escapades with their social media followers, in order to build a unique content series that encourages other Kiwis to explore the land of the long white cloud.

From creative influencer Jenny Gao to young photographer Jordan McInally, the final ten Instagrammers, with a combined audience of more than 160,000 followers, come from all walks of life but share the same insatiable passion for travel and exceptional skill for creating beautiful, powerful and engaging content.

Liz Carlson (the mastermind behind Young Adventuress with over 170K Instagram followers and credentials ranging from TEDx speaker to contributing writer for BBC Travel, Huffington Post, Forbes, Buzzfeed and CNN) is proud to lend her expertise as campaign host.

"I’m so excited to be part of the Choice Hotels TravelGrammer campaign and jumped at the chance to host because it presents such an amazing opportunity for domestic tourism in New Zealand."

Carlson, an American expat and true pioneer of the influencer industry here in New Zealand, says the campaign is "all about inspiring Kiwi travellers to check out their own backyard."

Choice Hotels General Manager, Marketing, Matt Taylor agrees, saying Instagram is a vital part of the company’s marketing strategy and the campaign will not only help lift the profile of Choice Hotels, but New Zealand tourism in general.

"It’s been amazing to see the various tourism bodies embrace our TravelGrammer campaign wholeheartedly, which in turn supports the sharing of brilliant content, promoting New Zealand to potential visitors both here and abroad.

"We are thrilled to work alongside ten talented Social Media creatives, with this unique competition providing a broad range of inspirational content throughout the TravelGrammer weekend," says Mr Taylor.

Liz Carlson has worked hard to push social media in New Zealand and encourage businesses and destinations to collaborate with influencers to help share their stories and reach new audiences.

"Watching the content unfold as part of this campaign - a big first for New Zealand - will be exciting to witness and I can't wait to see what each Instagrammer comes up with. As an adopted Kiwi, I’m passionate about the idea that ‘travel is for everyone,’ which is easy when there are more than 30 Choice Hotels properties across the country to choose from," says Carlson.