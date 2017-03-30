Annual plan consultation opens soon

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 13:37

Consultation on Selwyn District Council’s Draft Annual Plan 2017/18 opens from Monday 3 April.

The plan will cover the July 2017 to June 2018 period and sets out what projects the Council plans to complete. Under consultation are five proposals:

- introducing a district-wide standard rate for stormwater for properties in areas where the Council manages stormwater. The standard rate proposed is $85 and would replace existing targeted rates which vary from $278 in Leeston to $24 in Darfield. Standardised rates for water and wastewater were introduced in 2015.

- continuing work to extend existing footpath networks. In this year’s budget the Council added extra funding to allow 5.2km of extra footpaths to be sealed to add missing sections to the footpath network. The Council is proposing to continue this work next year by sealing sections of 19 footpaths which will total 2.3km of new footpaths. This would cost an extra $347,000 from general rates.

- trialling longer opening hours at libraries and service centres. The Council is planning to trial altering weekday and weekend hours. As part of this trial, libraries would be open from 10am-1pm on Saturdays and on Sundays Darfield, Lincoln and Rolleston Libraries will be open from 1-4pm. These changes would add $10 per property to the Library rate.

- including funding for planning and design work to be undertaken on adding additional pool space at the Selwyn Aquatic Centre. The need for additional pool space has been identified in an Aquatic Facilities Plan review and the centre’s swim school currently has 1,550 children enrolled in lessons and a waitlist of over 100 students. A new multi-use pool is being considered at the centre as well as additional space for a learn to swim office. The planning and design work would be funded from the swimming pools targeted rate (with no increase in this rate for 2017/18).

- establishing a Health Hub in Rolleston to improve access to health and social services. The hub would be built by the Council but independently managed with the space leased to a combination of health professionals, not-for-profit groups, social service agencies and commercial office space. This would be developed as an investment, and would not require rates funding.

"No one likes to pay more in rates and yet as councillors we hear about increasing demand on council to supply services and make infrastructure improvements for our community," says Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton.

"This document is our response to current community demand and lays out a possible direction for discussion. We now want to hear from you about which things you support and which bits you think we could do without."

The average proposed rate increase for 2017/18 is 4.5%, however the changes for individual properties will vary. The main factors influencing the rate increase include the proposed increase in the library rate, an increase in general rates and an increase in the district water rate.

The Council is also planning to increase grant funding for new community facilities at Dunsandel, Tai Tapu and West Melton, carry out seismic strengthening on Sheffield, Ladbrooks and Springston Halls and accelerate Foster Park’s development. Detailed design and planning work will also begin in the next year on a new multi-use library, learning, technology and community space at Rolleston.

Some of the local projects planned include resurfacing Southbridge tennis courts, completing water treatment upgrades at Arthur’s Pass, Hororata, Sheffield and Castle Hill and developing a new community park at West Melton.

Submissions on the plan are open until Wednesday 3 May 2017. Consultation information and submission forms will be available from Monday 3 April at www.selwyn.govt.nz/haveyoursay and from local libraries and service centres.

People will also be able to speak to Council representatives about the plan at drop in sessions at these locations:

- Darfield Library and Service Centre - Thursday 13 April, 10am-1pm

- Rolleston Library - Thursday 13 April, 4-7pm

- Leeston Library and Service Centre - Tuesday 18 April, 9am-12pm

- Lincoln Library and Service Centre - Tuesday 18 April, 2-5pm.