US expert to host course on food fraud prevention to assist exporters.

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 13:40

A course on food fraud prevention has been organised in Auckland to assist New Zealand exporters.

The full day Intentional Adulteration course is being run alongside the 2017 Food Integrity Conference, to help food producers develop strategies to guard against acts intended to cause wide-scale harm to consumers and ruin brand reputation.

Dr Amy Kircher Director Food Protection and Defense Institute, which is a United States of America Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence, is an internationally recognised expert on Food Adulteration and will lead the course in Auckland in June.

For full details see attached or contact Dr Helen Darling, ASIA PACIFIC CENTRE for FOOD INTEGRITY hdarling@asiapacificfoodintegrity.com or +64 +21 479 958 (NZ)