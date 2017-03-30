Council prepares to make the most of growth

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 14:26

Hamilton City Council’s finances are well managed and its financial processes are in good shape as the city prepares for the challenges of unprecedented growth in the next few years.

That was the message to Councillors at a public briefing this morning which outlined how the financial strategy over the past six years has positioned Hamilton to be ready for the longer-term rewards as the city grows.

Chief Executive Richard Briggs says the briefing was important to cut through some of the confusion around the city’s finances following what he described as ‘uninformed commentary’ in the media.

"We are in a far better position than we were in six years ago. We have reduced overall debt in each of the last three years and independent experts have endorsed our financial processes," he says.

"We have a credit rating which favourably compares with any Council or major banking organisations in the world and our reporting and management processes have been endorsed by the latest Audit New Zealand report.

"Let’s be clear - growth will present us with challenges in coming years, but talk of a financial crisis at Hamilton City Council is simply wrong," Mr Briggs says.

"Some Councillors have written to media to try to provide some clarity for the public and answer some very negative opinion pieces printed over the last couple of weeks. These negative pieces haven’t been supported by the facts and have given the wrong impression about where the Council is at financially. It’s been really disappointing to see unwarranted comments about the performance of some of our staff, particularly our financial teams, and it’s worth noting that none of the authors of these negative pieces bothered to pick up the phone and call me to get the facts," says Mr Briggs.

"There is no question the city will need to develop a funding strategy to support growth, and we welcome that confidence and investment in our city. Our financial modelling is forecasting a one-year deficit of $5M in 2018/19 as a result of a number of factors, but the single biggest impact has been $5.5M in depreciation as a result of our asset revaluations. This factor is something we cannot control, and without this one balance sheet item we would still be showing a surplus," says Mr Briggs.

Other factors in the predicted deficit are $3M for wheeled bins and more recycling options for the city’s waste collections as well as investments in Civil Defence and remuneration funding including extra staff at Hamilton Zoo.

"We presented these figures to Council early in March to provide some early context for the 10-year plan. The Mayor wanted to tackle the issue immediately and during our annual plan meeting proposed a 12% rates increase, as well as looking at other revenue streams such as an entry charge at Hamilton Gardens or targeted rating. Following a robust debate, this rates increase proposal was lost, and rates for the coming year have been set at a 3.8% increase in line with the financial strategy we have had in place for six years," Mr Briggs says.

"How we fund future services to ratepayers, while supporting growth and funding new projects, will be considered as part of our normal 10-Year Plan process. Councillors will be looking at all aspects of our costs and income over the next 12 months.

"In October I asked our financial teams to look at the impact of growth figures in Hamilton which had outstripped all of the Statistics NZ and other external projections that had informed our financial modelling. They have done great work, and the new data they have provided will provide excellent information for Council around the extent to which our everyday revenue covers our everyday costs to run the city.

"This analysis illustrates that our financial strategy has worked - we are better off now than we were six years ago - but we not yet there in terms of covering the operating costs of our city today. Increases to our asset construction, maintenance and depreciation costs, as well as additional compliance requirements around health and safety and seismic standards are pushing our base costs up.

"To make the best decisions, we need the best information, so I have further requested a report from PWC for an in-depth analysis on what the costs of growth are, versus our everyday operating costs. This work complements our own internal review and provides an independent perspective on a piece of work that will be the cornerstone of this Council’s financial strategy discussion," Mr Briggs says.

Today’s briefing also addressed questions about the way Council’s finances have been reported over the past six years. The 2012 Financial Strategy reporting included development contributions (contributions from developers towards the costs of infrastructure) as revenue, which was appropriate in the economic climate of the time but has potential to mask base costs during a time of rampant growth.

"The Government has a different reporting measure to our 2012 strategy, and when Council considers its future financial strategy as part of its 10-Year Plan it may consider moving to align our reporting with the Government measure, which would mean some changes to our budget projections. This doesn’t mean our previous reporting was wrong - in fact even the Government’s conservative financial modelling shows us moving to significant surpluses in coming years, but if we want to get to that position more quickly it brings some funding challenges," Mr Briggs says.

"There’ll be some big decisions for Councillors as we set a financial platform for the next 10 years but those decisions will be made from a sound financial footing and with the very latest and best information. These are exciting times for Hamilton and I look forward to the next 12 months as the Mayor and Councillors, together with our community, set the direction and outcomes for our growing city."