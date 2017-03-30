Tracy Riley to lead research and researcher development

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 14:37

A specialist in gifted and talented teaching and research, Associate Professor Tracy Riley, has been appointed to a new role as Massey University’s dean, research.

The dean is responsible for postgraduate research and researcher development, providing strategic and operational oversight of the University’s doctoral training environment, supervisor training and support and management of the Graduate Research School, reporting to Assistant Vice-Chancellor Research, Academic and Enterprise Professor Giselle Byrnes.

Currently based in the Institute of Education at ManawatÅ«, Dr Riley joined Massey in 1996. She has a Master of Education and PhD from the University of Southern Mississippi.

She is a strong and active advocate for talent development, serving as a director on the boards of the New Zealand Association for Gifted Education and the United States-based Supporting Emotional Needs of the Gifted. She was the recipient of this year’s Te Manu Kotuku award from the Professional Association for Gifted Education.

Dr Riley has served as a member and chair of Massey’s Doctoral Research Committee and convener of doctoral examinations. She commences in the new role next week.