Red Zone regeneration planning gets approval

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 14:39

As the largest regeneration opportunity in New Zealand’s history moves forward, it’s time to ask the big questions and consider bold ideas, says Regenerate Christchurch.

The Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Hon Gerry Brownlee, this week approved Regenerate Christchurch’s approach for developing a Regeneration Plan for the ÅtÄkaro Avon River Corridor.

The Outline for the ÅtÄkaro/Avon River Corridor Regeneration Plan sets out how Regenerate Christchurch will determine the best mix of well-integrated uses for more than 600 hectares of land, including the former residential red zone along both sides of the river from Barbadoes Street to Bexley.

By November, we will have identified preferred land uses and activities for the area. Who will be responsible for paying for and delivering the preferred land uses will then be finalised. This is a longer time frame than first proposed, in response to feedback from the public and statutory partners.

Regenerate Christchurch chairman André Lovatt says the confirmation of the Outline marks important progress, made possible by the organisation having heard a wide range of views from across the community.

"Having considered those views and the feedback we have received, we are confident that we have developed an approach that will make the most of this great opportunity," says André Lovatt.

"The Canterbury community now has a clear picture of how the regeneration of the ÅtÄkaro Avon River Corridor will take shape."

This is an amazing opportunity to create an exciting future for Christchurch residents and visitors, says Chief Executive Ivan Iafeta.

"We’re asking the community what their aspirations are for the future of Christchurch. Are we collectively brave enough to consider really bold ideas? Just how bold and ambitious do we want to be?"

"More than 80 proposals have already been put forward by various proponents and they’re all on the table, plus ideas from more than 1000 children as well as many more from our recent Community Day. But we are still in the early stages of planning and open to all ideas as this regeneration opportunity takes shape."

A speaker series is planned for the coming months to provoke further ideas and encourage wide debate as part of this once in a lifetime opportunity to shape Christchurch’s future. All this feedback will help Regenerate Christchurch develop an overarching vision for the future use of this area, and identify the role this land will play in the future of our city.

Regenerate Christchurch will engage people in creative ways as the Regeneration Plan is developed this year. This includes:

Design workshop: In May, teams of people - at least half of them aged under 25 - will develop various design options with a range of potential land uses reflecting the overarching vision.

Exhibition of options: In August or September, several design scenarios will go on display at a major event, where the public can give feedback on them.

Evaluation panel: In September/October, 50 people, at least half of them selected from the electoral roll, will consider all public feedback on the options and provide their views to Regenerate Christchurch’s Board.

People can suggest ideas, give feedback or find out more at engage.regeneratechristchurch.nz.