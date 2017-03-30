'Check and check again' at intersections

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 14:44

Local Police and Selwyn District Council are reminding motorists of the importance of checking and checking again before crossing an intersection.

41% of all crashes in Selwyn occur at intersections. From 2012-2016 in total 520 crashes occurred at intersections within the district, and of these 225 crashes involved an injury, with 12 fatalities recorded.

Nationally, many crashes occur at intersections, with 58,170 crashes occurring at intersections in New Zealand, or 39% of all crashes.

"Police continue to observe motorists that do not stop at stop sign controlled intersections," says Senior Sergeant Pete Stills of the New Zealand Police.

"Far too many people have been killed or seriously injured in Selwyn at intersections. Police would remind motorists that STOP means your wheels are not moving, at all. Nothing else defines having come to a stop. A very good habit to form is to not start looking either way until after you have come to a complete stop."

Selwyn Road Safety Coordinator Ngaire Tinning says that while many crashes in other areas of New Zealand occur at urban intersections, most crashes in Selwyn are at intersections on rural roads where higher speed limits apply, creating more risk that injuries may occur.

In Selwyn the most common cause of crashes at intersections are failing to stop or give way (a factor in 34% of crashes) and poor observation (a factor in 29% of crashes).

The ‘Check and Check Again’ campaign is being carried out in Selwyn, Ashburton, Timaru and Waimakariri. The campaign will remind motorists of a driving basic - coming to complete stop when approaching a stop sign, checking both ways for traffic and checking again before crossing the intersection to ensure it is safe to proceed. Failing to stop at an intersection can cost you a $150 fine, 20 demerit points, a serious injury or even your life if it causes a crash.

When approaching a Give Way intersection motorists also need to slow down so you are ready to stop, give way if needed and check carefully before passing through the intersection.

Drivers are also being reminded that showing some patience and courtesy to other motorists and road users at intersections helps create a safer environment for everyone and helps reduce the number of crashes.

Selwyn motorists are being invited to check their knowledge of intersection rules by taking part in a quick questionnaire. Every entry goes into a draw to win a $250 MTA voucher and a weekly draw of a $50 MTA voucher. Entries are open until 26 April - to enter visit www.selwyn.govt.nz/intersections or pick up a form from a Selwyn Library/Service Centres.