Applications for Community Services Grants open

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 15:33

Is your organisation doing great deeds in the Napier community?

Community and voluntary organisations whose work directly benefits the community have the chance to receive a financial contribution from Napier City Council - but only for a limited time.

Applications for the Community Services Grants fund open on 7 April, and close 5pm 28 April.

Grants from the fund can range in size from $500 to $2000.

Priority is given to groups whose work benefits the Napier community directly, alleviating disadvantage or providing a specific community service, and organisations which are 100% targeted to Napier residents.

Rates subsidies are also available to groups which own their own properties in Napier that are used to provide community services.

Application forms and further information about the assessment criteria can be found on the Napier City Council website: www.napier.govt.nz search keyword #servicesfunding