New Zealand Red Cross appoints new Secretary General

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 16:13

The National Board of New Zealand Red Cross is pleased to announce the appointment of Niamh Lawless as Secretary General.

Ms Lawless is currently chief executive of SCOUTS New Zealand and has held a variety of leadership roles in both not-for-profit and government organisations in New Zealand and around the world.

New Zealand Red Cross National President Dr Jenny McMahon says the board is very pleased to be welcoming Niamh into the Red Cross family.

"A common theme across Niamh’s career has been a focus on values based organisations that genuinely aim to make sustainable contributions within their communities.

"Our Red Cross mission, to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilising the power of humanity and enhancing community resilience, strongly aligns with her personal values," she says.

Niamh says it is a privilege and responsibility to be taking on the critical role of Secretary General and she is excited about what she can bring to the journey ahead.

"I’m looking forward to joining this iconic and trusted organisation and working together with everyone in the Red Cross family to make a significant difference in New Zealand and beyond."

Ms Lawless will take up her position on 12 June 2017.