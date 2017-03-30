Parau and Crawford stormwater upgrade begins

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 16:57

Replacement of ageing stormwater pipes in Parau Street and Crawford Road will begin at the end of this week. Motorists and residents are urged to take care as road restrictions will be in place during the construction.

The work is scheduled as part of Council’s pipe renewals programme.

"Stormwater infrastructure in this area is near the end of its life," says water utilities manager Neville West, "there is a risk of flooding if the pipe collapsed during heavy rain."

Mr West says traffic will be restricted to one lane at times along Parau Street and across Crawford Road and there will be some noise during the day.

"There may also be short periods when nearby residents have restricted access to their properties. Our contractors will notify affected residents before this happens."

Replacements are likely to take up to eight weeks depending on the weather.

"We encourage people to take an alternative route to avoid delays through the area during construction," says Mr West.

"We appreciate the patience and consideration of the public while we continue to maintain our city’s vital infrastructure."