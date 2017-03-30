Fatal crash near Pataruru

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 20:46

SH1 in Putaruru, South Waikato remains closed following a fatal crash 4 kilometres south of the town this evening.

The crash happened at around 6pm tonight and involved two cars which have crashed head-on.

As a result of the crash the male driver of one of the cars has died at the scene.

The male driver of the second car received moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.

The road is likely to remain closed until at least 10.30pm tonight.

While the road is closed diversions are in place at Main Street, Princess Street and Lichfield Road.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"All road deaths are a tragedy and while the investigation is still in the early stages all motorists are reminded to only drive when they are well rested, to avoid distractions and to drive to the conditions," said Senior Sergeant Fane Troy.