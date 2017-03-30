Nelson Police make arrests following assault early this morning

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 21:10

Nelson Police are seeking witnesses to an assault on two French tourists and a local resident, which occurred around 1.15am, Thursday 30 March 2017.

The victims were standing near their vehicle parked in the Buxton Square Carpark when they were approached by two men.

One of them demanded money from the tourists for being parked there.

This male then punched the 24-year-old victim repeatedly in the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

A second male victim was also punched and knocked to the ground.

When a local man went to the aid of the tourists he was also punched in the face.

The offenders then left the area.

However, they were located by Police a short distance away and subsequently arrested.

Two men, aged 23 and 25, have both been charged in relation to the incident.

The 23-year-old man has been remanded in custody to appear in Nelson District Court on 3 April 2017.

The 25-year-old man has been bailed to appear in Nelson District Court on 4 April 2017.

Police believe the incident was witnessed by a number of other people parked in the area and would like to speak to those persons or anyone who may have been moving through Buxton Square Carpark at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ian Langridge of Nelson Police on 03 546 3840, or via ian.langridge@police.govt.nz