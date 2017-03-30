Second arrest following Dannevirke Caltex robbery

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 21:51

Police have made a second arrest following the aggravated robbery at Caltex Dannevirke on March 23.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in the Palmerston North Youth Court tomorrow.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and are pleased for the community that arrests have been made so quickly.

Separately in the town Police are still seeking information about the robbery of the Dannevirke Four Square on Saturday 25 March at around 8.30pm.

The offender involved in the Four Square robbery was armed with a crowbar and stole cash.

Anyone with information on the Four Square robbery is asked to call Dannevirke Police on 06 374 4500 or information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.