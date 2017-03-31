Fatal crash south of Dunedin

|
[ login or create an account ]
A second person has died following the fatal crash on State Highway One near Riverside Road, East Taieri-Allanton, Dunedin.
The crash occurred at about 3am this morning and involved a head-on collision between a car and a truck.
The second deceased person is the male driver of the car.
Diversions remain in place at the Dunedin Airport turn off on the southern side of the crash and at Riccarton Road, East Taieri on the northern side of the crash.
State Highway One will be closed while Serious Crash Unit investigates.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.