Fatal crash near Makikihi in South Canterbury

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 05:10

Update- Serious Crash on State Highway 1 near Makikihi, South Canterbury It has been confirmed that one person has died as a result of the crash involving a car and a truck near Makikihi, South Canterbury. The driver of the car died at the scene. The truck driver was treated at the scene but did not have any serious injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle. Diversions are in place for light vehicles but trucks will need to wait.