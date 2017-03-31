Fatal crash south of Dunedin

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 04:15

State Highway 1 near Riverside Road, East Taieri-Allanton, Dunedin, is closed following a fatal crash.

The crash occurred at about 3am this morning, Friday 31st March and involved a head-on collision between a car and a truck.

A female passenger in the car has died as a result of the crash.

The male driver of the car has suffered serious injuries and is still trapped in the vehicle.

Diversions are in place at the Dunedin Airport turn off on the southern side of the crash and at Riccarton Road, East Taieri on the northern side of the crash.

The State Highway will be closed for several hours while Serious Crash Investigators examine the scene.