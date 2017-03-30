SH1 to open after fatal crash near Putaruru

|
SH1 in Putaruru, South Waikato will re-open by 11pm following the fatal crash 4 kilometres south of the town this evening.
The Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.
Lichfield Road, Putaruru remains down to one lane after a trailer overturned in a second crash in the area this evening.
Motorists are advised that it will take some time for this scene to be cleared.
