SH1 to open after fatal crash near Putaruru

Thursday, 30 March, 2017 - 22:15

SH1 in Putaruru, South Waikato will re-open by 11pm following the fatal crash 4 kilometres south of the town this evening.

The Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

Lichfield Road, Putaruru remains down to one lane after a trailer overturned in a second crash in the area this evening.

Motorists are advised that it will take some time for this scene to be cleared.