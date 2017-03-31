Building consents now online in Tauranga

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 08:33

Applying for building consents in Tauranga is set to get easier with the launch of Tauranga City Council’s new online building consent offering.

Building Consents Online is aimed at both home owners and industry professionals, and helps them through the whole process - from pre-application to the issuing of a Code Compliance Certificate.

It also equips home owners with the tools to find out whether building consents are required for their planned DIY projects such as fences or decks.

"We’re always looking for ways we can adapt to meet our customers’ changing needs, and to manage the growth we’re currently seeing in Tauranga," says Rebecca Perrett, General Manager: Environmental Services.

The number of building consents issued has grown significantly in the last two years, from 2,177 in FY2014-2015 to 2,723 in FY2015-2016.

In 2015-2016 the value of all building work in Tauranga reached an all-time high of $765,446,956.

"Online consenting should make life easier for our customers by making sure they have the right information, and allowing them to submit and track their applications digitally throughout the entire process," says Perrett.

The pre-application component of the solution was developed in-house by Tauranga City Council in consultation with the local building industry.

The application side is based on an industry best practice product, AlphaOne, which has successfully helped high-growth councils improve customer service and reduce processing time.

"The new system has simplified the consenting process and is the most time-efficient lodging service we have used. The ease of use and ability to check the status of the consent without having to phone or email Council has been hugely beneficial. We look forward to utilising this more as we head into the most productive year in Classic Builders history," says Kylee Hayes, Regional Building Coordinator at Classic Builders.

The online consenting system is a step toward Council’s goal of paper independence. As of today, Council will no longer be issuing paper consents.

Tauranga City Council staff will be available in the customer service centre at 91 Willow Street to assist those who need help shifting to the online system.

For more information, or to register for AlphaOne, visit Building Consents Online.