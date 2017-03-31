State Highway 1 now reopened after fatality crashes in two places

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 10:19

Kia Ora media and others - both areas of State Highway 1 closed by the early morning fatality crashes in the South Island, in Otago near Dunedin Airport and in South Canterbury, have now reopened. Thanks for getting the messages out to drivers and for any advice you can provide to take care in the early morning conditions.

Here is a helpful reminder list connected to winter driving but also very applicable in the early hours and in foggy conditions which have been widespread across the country this week:

- Drive slower than you normally would - it only takes a split second to lose control in wet or icy conditions.

- Avoid sudden braking or turning movements that could cause you to skid.

- Accelerate smoothly and brake gently.

- Use your highest gear when travelling uphill and your lowest downhill.

- For vehicles without anti-skid braking systems, pump the brake pedal in short rapid bursts rather than pressing long and hard to avoid skidding or sliding.

- Drive at a safe travelling distance because it takes longer to stop on slippery roads. In winter, especially in poor weather, double the two-second rule and leave a safe distance between you and the car you’re following.

- When travelling in fog, rain or snow, drive with your lights dipped for increased safety.

http://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/serious-crash-closes-state-highway-1-near-momona-airport-dunedin/