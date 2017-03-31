New chief executive for Nelson Marlborough DHB

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 11:04

Jenny Black, Chairman Nelson Marlborough District Health Board, is delighted to announce the permanent appointment of Dr Peter Bramley as Chief Executive.

Dr Bramley has been with Nelson Marlborough Health (NMH) for the last seven years as the General Manager of Clinical Services and for the last eight months has been the interim CE following the secondment of Chris Fleming to Southern DHB.

Jenny says that Peter was selected from a strong group of applicants, and the Board subcommittee were unanimous in their support of Peter as the leader NMH needs to guide the organisation through future challenges.

"Peter has a strong understanding of health - in its broadest sense and not just our hospital world. He understands the needs of our population and the complexities of the system which includes our community providers, GPs, allied health services like district nurses, occupational therapist, physiotherapists, social workers and our large volunteer force. "He has an engaging personality with enthusiasm and strong leadership skills - someone who will listen, analyse and work with the health community to make sure that we can bring about change as a cohesive committed team Health working together," Jenny says.

"The Board look forward to working with Peter and his team, in maintaining our strong performance, transforming services and continuing to provide great healthcare for the people of Nelson Marlborough."