Arrest following Hornby incident

Police are today carrying out a scene examination of a Hornby address and interviewing witnesses following the discharge of a firearm last night at approximately 6.50pm.

As a result of Police enquiries a 32-year-old Christchurch man has been arrested and appeared in the Christchurch District Court today charged with discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said when Police arrived at the scene a 49-year-old man was receiving first aid to a gunshot wound to the groin.

The victim is currently in hospital and due to undergo surgery this morning.

His injuries are not life threatening.

"We would again like to advise that this is an isolated incident and can assure the public that there is no ongoing risk," says Detective Senior Sergeant Cottam.