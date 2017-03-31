Arrest after Nelson burglary

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 11:30

A man is due to appear in Nelson District Court on Monday after great work from a burglary victim helped Police locate and arrest him.

Around 11am on Thursday March 30, a man walked into a motel on Waimea Road in Nelson.

He took a number of personal items belonging to the motel owner, including a laptop, wallet and keys.

One of the owners managed to get CCTV footage of the offending male onto his phone.

Later in the afternoon, the owner saw the offending male in Richmond Mall.

The offender then got onto a bus and travelled back into Nelson.

The owner has followed the bus until the offender got off at Franklyn Village, at which time Police were called.

Police located the man in Franklyn Village around 7pm, as well as some of the stolen property.

The man is in Police custody and due to appear in Nelson District Court on Monday charged with burglary.

Police are applauding the owner for his actions, and thank him for his information and quick thinking which have helped Police make a quick arrest in this case.