Prisoners 'kept in cells for 26 hours at a time prior to riot'

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 12:36

A Department of Corrections’ report released today found that prisoners were being kept in extreme confinement in the months leading up to the Spring Hill Prison riot.

"The report shows that prisoners in unit 16B were being held in 22-hour lockdown between January 2013 and the day of the riot on 1 June 2013," says No Pride in Prisons spokeswoman Emilie RÄkete.

"Because the hours of unlock were rotating, it meant that prisoners were being kept in their cells for up to 26 hours at a time."

According to the report, the hours of unlock "may also have exacerbated prisoner discontent."

Corrections refused to release the full report into the riot for more than three years. The report was, however, released to the public today following an Official Information Act request and complaint to the Ombudsman by No Pride in Prisons.

No Pride in Prisons says that the report supports the claims of family and friends of prisoners about the riot.

"At the time, Corrections told the media that the reason for the riot was because of gangs and the production of homebrew in the unit. Family and friends of prisoners told the Waikato Times, immediately following the riot, that the riot was caused by the excessive lockdown regime."

"The release of this report shows there were much more complex reasons for the riot than Corrections was willing to admit publicly. From the information we have received, it is clear that the riot was largely a response to prison conditions."

No Pride in Prisons is calling for an independent report to be conducted into the Spring Hill riot.

"The Department of Corrections cannot continue to blame people in its custody for the inhumane environment it creates."

The report can be found here: http://corrections.govt.nz/resources/strategic_reports/report_of_the_inquiry_into_the_prisoner_riot_at_spring_hill_corrections_facility_in_2013.html