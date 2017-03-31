FNDC rolls out cutting-edge planning tool

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 13:42

The Far North District Council is launching a cutting-edge web tool to help residents understand and contribute to a 10-year review of its District Plan.

The Let’s Plan Together storymap, which was released today, was created by council staff using online geographic information system (GIS) technology. The tool combines interactive ‘Google-style’ maps with easy-to-understand text, timelines and web links. The aim is to encourage greater participation in the review of the District Plan by making the process accessible and understandable to a general audience.

The online ‘story mapping’ approach has been called ground-breaking by planners and its roll-out is being keenly watched by other councils.

Chair of council’s Strategy Committee, Councillor Willow-Jean Prime, says this application shines a light onto key planning processes by making them accessible and understandable to almost anyone.

"The District Plan is a hugely important document for property owners, businesses, developers and all residents of the Far North. Unfortunately, by its very nature, the plan can be dry and difficult to understand for those unfamiliar with planning jargon and approaches."

Councillor Prime says Let’s Plan Together storymap application enables users to see their own town or area on a map and read what others have said about it. They can then download a report on the issues facing that location.

However, she is particularly excited about the Tangata whenua Put a Pin on it! tool that is a part of the Let’s Plan Together storymap. "Planning processes have often failed to effectively capture information important to Maori. The tangata whenua interactive map features explanations and descriptions in both Te Reo and English, and encourages iwi and hapu to identify places that have significance to them. Those places might be cultural and archaeological sites within their rohe, or something as simple as a road link needing an upgrade to their marae."

She says it is important that everyone has an opportunity to contribute to the District Plan review. "We know that not everyone in the Far North has access to a reliable Internet connection and I would encourage those people to access Let’s Plan Together at council libraries."

You can find Let’s Plan Together by going to the web link here http://www.letsplantogether.org.nz/