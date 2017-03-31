2017 Otago Peninsula photo contest opens

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 14:32

"One of the purposes of Otago Peninsula Trust is the stimulation of public interest in and care of the beauty, history and character of the Otago Peninsula" says General Manager, Otago Peninsula Trust, Robyn McDonald. "Our contest encourages people to get out and explore our amazing peninsula. Dunedin is the wildlife capital of New Zealand, so we are looking forward to some photos celebrating our wild residents at their best. Last year’s Supreme Winner captured a Sea lion leaping out of the water and was a stunning example of capturing a magic wildlife moment".

The Otago Peninsula Photo Contest offers people the chance to celebrate the beauty of the Otago Peninsula’s unique wildlife, scenery and people. This year the photo contest is timed to be part of the Wild Dunedin Festival of Nature Event.

The contest entries are hosted by the Royal Albatross Centre as part of Otago Peninsula Trust Enterprises. Partners include Blue Penguins Pukekura and Glenfalloch Garden. Manager of Operations Taiaroa Head, Hoani Lansbury says "Three of the contest locations are at Pukekura, which reflects the diverse opportunities provided for wildlife and scenic photography. As the iconic eco-tourism attraction on the Otago Peninsula, the Royal Albatross Centre provides the infrastructure for participants in the competition to see the contributed images on our website. We also look forward to hosting an exhibition here of the winning photos during the next school holidays".

Entries are open to everyone. Photos can be taken on any sort of camera - from smartphones to professional DSLR cameras. The contest runs from 1-25 April 2017, online voting from 26-30 April with entries and winners displayed at the Royal Albatross Centre in May.

Categories are defined by five locations including; the area around Glenfalloch Garden, the viewing platform at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head, Pilots Beach Reserve, the Royal Albatross Centre Observatory and all of the Otago Peninsula.

The Supreme Winner will be selected by a judge who is a locally renowned photographer and includes a $200 voucher and a family pass on the Monarch Wildlife Cruise. The category winners will be chosen by the public voting on Otago Peninsula Trust’s online and social media platforms.

All entries must represent the subjects as authentically as possible, free from excessive digital manipulation, with honesty in captioning and total regard for the welfare of the animals, plants and environment of Otago Peninsula.

Follow this link to find out more and to enter - http://albatross.org.nz/otago-peninsula-photo-contest/