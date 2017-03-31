Views on wastewater sought

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 15:34

Consultation on how best to dispose of Akaroa’s treated wastewater begins on Monday, 3 April.

The Christchurch City Council is consulting on five options for disposing of the town’s wastewater.

Head of Three Waters and Waste John Mackie said the current treatment plant, which discharges treated wastewater into Akaroa Harbour, is near the end of its useful life.

The Council has consent to build a new treatment plant, but its application to Environment Canterbury for a new consent to continue discharging treated wastewater into the harbour was turned down at a hearing last year.

The Council was asked to give more consideration to land-based disposal methods that would not require discharging wastewater into the harbour.

The five options being presented to the community were chosen in pre-consultation meetings with a working party representing members of the Akaroa, Robinsons Bay and TakamÄtua communities, appointees from Ånuku RÅ«nanga and Te RÅ«nanga O KoukourÄrata and elected members of the Community Board and Council. The group was supported by a team of technical experts and Council staff.

Mr Mackie said each of the four new options involved reclaiming and reusing, or recycling, the treated wastewater.

"The water will be treated to a very high standard, removing almost all bacteria and viruses, and could be suitable for a range of uses, including irrigation and garden watering.’’

The options (in no particular order) are to:

Reuse the treated wastewater to irrigate trees or pasture at TakamÄtua Valley in combination with another area

Reuse the treated wastewater to irrigate trees or pasture at Robinsons Bay

Reuse the treated wastewater to irrigate trees or pasture at Pompeys Pillar

Provide non-potable (non-drinking) use via a ‘’purple pipe’’ in Akaroa (eg, garden watering, toilet flushing) in combination with one of the other options

Discharge into the mid-harbour (the original application)

Mr Mackie said the consent for the current wastewater treatment plant expires in 2020 and funding for the new scheme is included in the Council’s Annual Plan 2016-17.

Mr Mackie said it is important that people give the Council feedback on the options presented and which one they prefer.

"The feedback will assist the Hearings Panel in making a recommendation to the Council, and help the Council make a decision on which option to pursue,’’ he said.

Consultation opens on Monday, 3 April and closes on Sunday, 30 April.

There will be several opportunities for people to meet members of the project team to ask questions at drop-in sessions and a public meeting.

Drop-in sessions (call in any time) will be held on:

Sunday, 9 April, 1-2pm at the Akaroa Gaiety Hall, Rue Jolie, Akaroa

Tuesday, 11 April, 5.30-7.30pm at the Civic Offices, Hereford St, Christchurch

A consultation meeting will be held on Tuesday, 18 April, 6-8.30pm, at Ånuku Marae, 389 at Ånuku Rd, Akaroa. Council staff and consultants will be there to provide information and answer questions, and Ånuku RÅ«nanga will explain the cultural significance of the project.

Consultation booklets are being delivered on Monday, 3 April. They will be available:

Online at ccc.govt.nz/haveyoursay

At the Civic Offices, 53 Hereford St, Christchurch

At all Council libraries and customer service desks.