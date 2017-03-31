Government Statistician welcomes inquiry into Statistics House

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 15:47

Statement from Government Statistician, Liz MacPherson, about report released today by Ministry of Building, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

"I welcome the release of the investigation into the performance of Statistics House in the 14 November 2016 Kaikoura earthquake. It is my sincere hope that the insights arising from the investigation will prevent future failures of this kind.

"It is critically important that we quickly learn and embed the lessons from this experience. In addition this event has reinforced for me the importance of independent technical advice and peer review.

"I remain forever grateful that the quake struck after midnight when no one was in Statistics House. It is my hope that Centreport and their insurers can now accelerate decisions regarding the future of Statistics House. Staff who worked in the building are keen to know what's going to happen."