Victoria on the River path to close for work

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 16:20

From Monday, 3 April, the river path below Victoria on the River will be closed.

The closure will last for approximately 10 months while work is undertaken on the site.

At times, sections of the path will be open from Waikato Museum through to Embassy Park.

However, if you are on a bike we recommend you use the detour between London St and Lower Grantham St.