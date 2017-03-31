Name released of pedestrian killed in Raumati Beach crash

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 16:25

Police can now release the name of the pedestrian killed following a crash in Raumati Beach, Kapiti Coast on Thursday 30 March.

He was 91-year-old Eric Pickering of Raumati Beach.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Mr Pickering at this sad time.