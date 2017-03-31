Information sought following robbery in Onekawa

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 18:05

Hawke’s Bay Police are appealing for information following a robbery at the Onekawa shops on Maadi Road just after 8pm yesterday, Thursday 30 March.

A male entered the Onekawa dairy and confronted the sole woman occupant threatening her with a small knife and demanding cash and cigarettes.

He put the items into a satchel he was carrying and then made the victim lie on the ground and tied her hands behind her back before running from the dairy.

The male is described as being dark skinned and wearing dark shorts, a dark hoody with the hood up and had his face covered with light coloured material like a hanky.

There is a possibility the offender may have been watching the dairy for some time before entering.

Police ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen the offender to please come forward.

Any information can be reported to Detective Sergeant Daryl Moore at Hawke's Bay Police on 06 873 0531.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.