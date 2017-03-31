Statistics House report 'deeply concerning' - PSA

Friday, 31 March, 2017 - 17:19

The Public Service Association Te PÅ«kenga Here Tikanga Mahi is deeply concerned at the findings of a report into the performance of Statistics House in the 2016 KaikÅura earthquake.

The building, situated on Wellington’s waterfront, suffered substantial damage in the quake and a decision has not yet been made about its future.

The report by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment reveals an assessment in 2013 identified "critical" issues with the building, requiring retrofitting work - which had not been completed at the time of the KaikÅura quake.

Statistics New Zealand says it was not told about the findings of the 2013 report.

"This lack of communication between the landlord, Centreports, and its tenants is deeply concerning," PSA National Secretary Erin Polaczuk says.

"Upon hearing there were critical issues with the building, we would have expected Centreports immediately notify all tenants so they could make a decision about whether to remain in the building.

"The photos attached to the report show how tragic the consequences could have been had the quake occurred when employees were in the building.

"Hundreds of our members would have come to work each day unaware of the risks they faced while the building's issues remained unresolved, and this is unacceptable."

Ms Polaczuk says the PSA looks forward to an explanation from Centreports about how the 2013 report was handled.